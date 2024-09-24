Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alpha Real Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:ARTL opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.58) on Tuesday. Alpha Real Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 107 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 148 ($1.98). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.47. The firm has a market cap of £71.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,925.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 62.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.
About Alpha Real Trust
