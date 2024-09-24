Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:ARTL opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.58) on Tuesday. Alpha Real Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 107 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 148 ($1.98). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.47. The firm has a market cap of £71.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,925.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 62.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

