Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (BZQIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance
Shares of BZQIY opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
