UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UIL Stock Performance

Shares of UTL opened at GBX 99 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.92 million, a PE ratio of -353.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.74. UIL has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 134 ($1.79).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Durhager bought 11,923 shares of UIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £12,519.15 ($16,710.02). 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

