Jtc Plc (JTC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.30 on October 25th

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JTC Price Performance

JTC stock opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7,700.00 and a beta of 0.68. JTC has a 12 month low of GBX 623.50 ($8.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,178 ($15.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,056.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 945.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51.

Get JTC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on JTC from GBX 1,300 ($17.35) to GBX 1,400 ($18.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About JTC

(Get Free Report)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.