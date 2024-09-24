Petershill Partners (PHLL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Petershill Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:PHLL opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,020.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.05. Petershill Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 229 ($3.06). The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHLL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.14) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.27) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

