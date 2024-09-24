Emprise Bank Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Emprise Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 882.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.4% of Emprise Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Emprise Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,472,303 shares of company stock worth $536,731,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

