Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Flexsteel Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

FLXS opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $221.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.52 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Flexsteel Industries

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.