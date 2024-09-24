Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 2.3 %
Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.
