China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2821 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
China Merchants Port Price Performance
Shares of CMHHY opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. China Merchants Port has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $14.76.
About China Merchants Port
