Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.9% per year over the last three years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 264.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

AHH stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83 and a beta of 1.04. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

