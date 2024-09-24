Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 13.50 Per Share

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Albion Enterprise VCT Price Performance
LON AAEV opened at GBX 125.81 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.86. Albion Enterprise VCT has a one year low of GBX 113 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 128 ($1.71). The firm has a market cap of £139.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4,200.00 and a beta of 0.03.
Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Albion Enterprise VCT
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Seize the Growth: Twilio’s AI Innovations Are Driving Huge Upside
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Rate Cut Shockwaves: Which Bank Stocks Will Rise or Fall?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- S&P 500 Shake-Up: New Entrants Driving Market Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.