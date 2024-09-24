Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 13.50 Per Share

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Albion Enterprise VCT Price Performance

LON AAEV opened at GBX 125.81 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.86. Albion Enterprise VCT has a one year low of GBX 113 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 128 ($1.71). The firm has a market cap of £139.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4,200.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Albion Enterprise VCT alerts:

Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.