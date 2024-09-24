Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) Declares Dividend of €0.14

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Origin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

