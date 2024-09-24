Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) Declares Dividend of €0.14

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Origin Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Origin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.72.
Origin Enterprises Company Profile
