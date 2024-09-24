HedgeTrade Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.63 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $30.63 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

