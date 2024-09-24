Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Stock Performance

Real Estate Investors stock opened at GBX 33.75 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.00 and a beta of 0.66. Real Estate Investors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.01 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.80 ($0.50).

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marcus Daly acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £92,500 ($123,465.03). 23.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.