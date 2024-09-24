City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 22

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
City of London Investment Group Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of CLIG stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.94) on Tuesday. City of London Investment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 300 ($4.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 403.64 ($5.39). The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of £180.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,285.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.14.
City of London Investment Group Company Profile
