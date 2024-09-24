City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 22

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

City of London Investment Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CLIG stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.94) on Tuesday. City of London Investment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 300 ($4.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 403.64 ($5.39). The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of £180.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,285.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.14.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

