Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Sempra has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Sempra has a payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sempra to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.
Sempra Trading Up 1.1 %
SRE stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
