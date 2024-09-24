A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.10

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

A.G. BARR Stock Down 4.5 %

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 632.25 ($8.44) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR has a 12 month low of GBX 472.50 ($6.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 686 ($9.16). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 639.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 602.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £701.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,947.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie A. Barr bought 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,486 ($19.83) per share, with a total value of £505.24 ($674.37). In other A.G. BARR news, insider Julie A. Barr bought 34 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,486 ($19.83) per share, with a total value of £505.24 ($674.37). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £18,015.75 ($24,046.65). Insiders bought 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.14) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.G. BARR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.75 ($8.03).

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

