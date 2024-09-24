Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
