DNP Select Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.
About DNP Select Income Fund
