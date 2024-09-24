Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 30.20 Per Share

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $13.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smiths Group Trading Down 7.0 %

SMIN opened at GBX 1,693 ($22.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,764.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,705.09. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,517.50 ($20.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,829 ($24.41). The stock has a market cap of £5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,757.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.69) price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,778 ($23.73) per share, for a total transaction of £5,636.26 ($7,523.04). Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

