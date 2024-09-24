Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 30.20 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMINGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $13.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smiths Group Trading Down 7.0 %

SMIN opened at GBX 1,693 ($22.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,764.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,705.09. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,517.50 ($20.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,829 ($24.41). The stock has a market cap of £5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,757.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.69) price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smiths Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,778 ($23.73) per share, for a total transaction of £5,636.26 ($7,523.04). Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.