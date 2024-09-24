Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
