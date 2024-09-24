Fusionist (ACE) Price Reaches $2.48

Fusionist (ACE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00003906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Fusionist has a total market cap of $92.64 million and $15.13 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusionist alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00269177 BTC.

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,356,687 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 37,356,687 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.44502214 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $16,003,841.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusionist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusionist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.