ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 123.2% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $55.23 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00105024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010934 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

