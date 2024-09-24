BABB (BAX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.45 Million

BABB (BAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, BABB has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. BABB has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $23,189.36 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BABB token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BABB Token Profile

BABB launched on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,399,985,000 tokens. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BABB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BABB using one of the exchanges listed above.

