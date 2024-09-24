Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after buying an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,923,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.24.

TDG opened at $1,417.98 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,423.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,297.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,278.23.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

