Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after buying an additional 7,956,043 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,440 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,382,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,773,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,130 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

