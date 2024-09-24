Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

