AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

