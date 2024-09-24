Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $193.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.01 and its 200-day moving average is $174.42. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

