Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 9,471 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 247,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,321,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 101,937 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.90.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

