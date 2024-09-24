Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500,400 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $31,218,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 123,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $442.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $444.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

