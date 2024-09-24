Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,302,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.2 %

Terreno Realty stock opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.08%.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.