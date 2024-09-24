PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $78.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.