Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Given New $224.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Assurant Trading Up 1.9 %

AIZ opened at $198.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 52 week low of $141.83 and a 52 week high of $199.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.31 and a 200-day moving average of $177.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

