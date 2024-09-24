Ergo Price Hits $0.82 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $63.31 million and approximately $532,638.09 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,511.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.77 or 0.00539705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00104847 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00262866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00077066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,605,020 coins and its circulating supply is 77,605,308 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

