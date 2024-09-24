Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $250.13 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 24th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $250.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00043313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00014283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

