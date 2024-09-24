UMA Price Hits $2.41 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, UMA has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $199.06 million and approximately $20.05 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00003793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.95 or 0.00269158 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,996,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,623,597 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

