Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 21.6% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $12,094.70 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,511.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.77 or 0.00539705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00104847 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00262866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00077066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,331,622 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

