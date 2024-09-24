Navcoin (NAV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,826.43

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $4,826.43 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00079661 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00019595 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007053 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,104.26 or 0.37952781 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

