Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 24th. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $13,354.33 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

