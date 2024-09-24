Venus USDC Price Hits $0.0244 on Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $115.67 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00268964 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,731,347,362 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,727,781,890.349256. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02444525 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

