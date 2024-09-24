Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and $45,358.96 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,487,015 coins and its circulating supply is 31,317,119 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

