GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $25.48 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

