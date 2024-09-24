Decred (DCR) Price Tops $12.49

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $12.49 or 0.00019610 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $203.99 million and $1.01 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00079549 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007043 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,103.51 or 0.37856690 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,338,289 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

