Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 84,392 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,794,000 after buying an additional 165,572 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394,158 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,049,000 after buying an additional 1,016,209 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $124,978,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,804,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,940,000 after acquiring an additional 396,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BRX opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

