Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 770 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Capital International Investors raised its position in Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $153,697,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $241.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average is $237.71. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

