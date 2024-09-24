Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 1,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OLED opened at $212.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.12. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $133.67 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

