17,233 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.6 %

IBKR stock opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.