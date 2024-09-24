Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Rollins by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Rollins by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ROL opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.