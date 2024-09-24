Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,374 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,247,000 after acquiring an additional 126,654 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 626,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $268.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

